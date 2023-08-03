Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a report released on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FMBH. StockNews.com began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 131.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 353.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 180.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.