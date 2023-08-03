DA Davidson Comments on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBI. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.63. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $346.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $319,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $607,566.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $319,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,753 shares of company stock worth $1,937,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 566,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 297,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.