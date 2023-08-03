Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Granite Construction Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Granite Construction in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Granite Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $560.07 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 320.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Granite Construction by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

