Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Reduced by Analyst

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTEN. Benchmark upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $1,113,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $155,618.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 402,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

