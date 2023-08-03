Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Valmont Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valmont Industries in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $16.47 EPS.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $260.85 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $254.92 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.