Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Increased by Analyst

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued on Sunday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.