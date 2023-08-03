Brokers Set Expectations for Olin Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Olin in a research report issued on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,679,000 after buying an additional 87,305 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Olin by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after buying an additional 888,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.