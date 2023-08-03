Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Shyft Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Shyft Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $546.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

In related news, Director Pamela L. Kermisch purchased 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $50,010.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at $134,297.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terri Pizzuto acquired 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,701. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela L. Kermisch bought 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,297.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

