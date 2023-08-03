WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
