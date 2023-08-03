WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

