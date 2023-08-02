ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $105.09, but opened at $109.74. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 4,787,430 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,603,000 after acquiring an additional 607,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after purchasing an additional 136,908 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

