Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 62 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $204.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.37. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $205.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

