KBC Group NV Sells 24,022 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,022 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Western Digital worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,307 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,590,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 681,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 184,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.