ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $116.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.26.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

