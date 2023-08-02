First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $227,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average is $110.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

