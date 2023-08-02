CIC Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

