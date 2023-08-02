Wealthquest Corp Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,631,760,000 after acquiring an additional 988,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

