Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s 7th Largest Position

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

