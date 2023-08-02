Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.60 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.