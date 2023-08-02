Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $185.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average is $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $190.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,803,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,803,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,288 shares of company stock valued at $22,296,502. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.76.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.