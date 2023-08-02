Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.3% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Exelon by 141.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 462,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,361,000 after buying an additional 270,386 shares in the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

Exelon stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

