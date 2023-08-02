Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.