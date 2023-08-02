Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 1,866 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

XOM opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

