Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.1% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.60 and its 200-day moving average is $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

