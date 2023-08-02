Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Buys 568 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

