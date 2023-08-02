Truist Financial Increases Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $221.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $213.00 to $221.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

Marriott International stock opened at $204.74 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $205.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

