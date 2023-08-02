Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,202 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

