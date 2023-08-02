Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.76.

Arista Networks Trading Up 19.7 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.12. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $190.65.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,136,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,288 shares of company stock valued at $22,296,502 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

