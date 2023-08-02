Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.