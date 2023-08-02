Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Raised by B. Riley

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Shares of ON opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

