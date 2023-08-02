Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 185,266 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

