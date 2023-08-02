Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3,322.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $47,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 825,515 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,559,500. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

