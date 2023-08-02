Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.41.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $411.23 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $484.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.15 and a 200-day moving average of $361.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

