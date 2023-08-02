Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $425,000 Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRC opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.18. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

California Resources Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

