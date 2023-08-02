Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $62,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.