Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $39,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.81 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

