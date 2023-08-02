Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 3,110 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.23, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $422.12 and a 200 day moving average of $309.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

