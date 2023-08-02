KBC Group NV Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,737 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 175,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 31.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Ameresco by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,190,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,606,000 after purchasing an additional 195,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

