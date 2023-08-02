Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s 6th Largest Position

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.5% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $50,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $430.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

