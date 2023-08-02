AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. AerCap updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-9.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$9.00 EPS.

AerCap Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. AerCap has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,385,000 after buying an additional 1,487,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AerCap by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,866,000 after purchasing an additional 283,101 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 18.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,958,000 after purchasing an additional 394,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AerCap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 275,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap Company Profile

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

