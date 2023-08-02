Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Yum China has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Down 6.0 %

YUMC opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Yum China has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $64.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum China news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.