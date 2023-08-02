Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 242.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.31.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.