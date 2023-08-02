Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.31. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 242.23, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

