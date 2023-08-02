Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Syneos Health worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 155,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $966,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Syneos Health by 15.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Syneos Health by 74.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

