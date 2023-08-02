Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 161,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,936,000 after buying an additional 70,703 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Argus cut their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.38. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

