Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Position Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 95.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY opened at $226.54 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 107.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paylocity from $199.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,031 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,162. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.