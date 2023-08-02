ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at DA Davidson

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.55.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 27.0 %

Shares of ZI stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,549,000 after buying an additional 3,016,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after buying an additional 2,301,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.