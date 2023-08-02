Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Symbotic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Symbotic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of SYM opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

