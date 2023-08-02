ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

