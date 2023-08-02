Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $199.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $201.84.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

