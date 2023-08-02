Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3,322.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.96. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,500 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. UBS Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

